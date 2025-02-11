We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
FedEx (FDX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw FedEx (FDX - Free Report) ending at $258.23, denoting a +0.84% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.98%.
Shares of the package delivery company witnessed a loss of 5.41% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Transportation sector with its gain of 3.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of FedEx in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on March 20, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $4.59, showcasing a 18.91% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.89 billion, up 0.89% from the year-ago period.
FDX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $19.14 per share and revenue of $87.6 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.53% and -0.06%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FedEx should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.3% higher. As of now, FedEx holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that FedEx has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.38 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.15.
One should further note that FDX currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.06. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.18 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, finds itself in the bottom 16% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
