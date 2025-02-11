Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Should WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend ETF (DLN) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Launched on 06/16/2006, the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend ETF (DLN - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

The fund is sponsored by Wisdomtree. It has amassed assets over $4.69 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Value

Large cap companies usually have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Considered a more stable option, large cap companies boast more predictable cash flows and are less volatile than their mid and small cap counterparts.

Value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios. They also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. When you look at long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets. But in strong bull markets, growth stocks are more likely to be winners.

Costs

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.28%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.94%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 19.50% of the portfolio. Information Technology and Healthcare round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Microsoft Corp (MSFT - Free Report) accounts for about 3.93% of total assets, followed by Apple Inc (AAPL - Free Report) and Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM - Free Report) .

The top 10 holdings account for about 26.68% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

DLN seeks to match the performance of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Index before fees and expenses. The WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the U.S. dividend-paying market.

The ETF has gained about 3.96% so far this year and it's up approximately 20.88% in the last one year (as of 02/11/2025). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $67.55 and $82.11.

The ETF has a beta of 0.88 and standard deviation of 13.70% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 302 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, DLN is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD - Free Report) and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV - Free Report) track a similar index. While Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has $67.42 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $135.33 billion. SCHD has an expense ratio of 0.06% and VTV charges 0.04%.

Bottom-Line

Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) - free report >>

Apple Inc. (AAPL) - free report >>

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) - free report >>

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - free report >>

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend ETF (DLN) - free report >>

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - free report >>

Published in

dividend etf expenses holdings index market-capitalization