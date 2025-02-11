Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider

Federated MDT Mid Cap Growth Institutional

(FGSIX - Free Report) . FGSIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.84%, management fee of 0.75%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 16.5%.

JPMorgan Large Cap Value Fund A

(OLVAX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.93%. Management fee: 0.4%. OLVAX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. This fund has managed to produce a robust 11.67% over the last five years.

AQR Small Cap Multi-Style I

(QSMLX - Free Report) : 0.6% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. QSMLX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually targets stocks with market caps of less than $2 billion, letting investors diversify their funds among other kinds of small-cap equities. With a five-year annual return of 10.95%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.


