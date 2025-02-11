See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Fidelity Balanced (FBALX) - free report >>
DFA US MICROCAP PTF (DFSCX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Fidelity Balanced (FBALX) - free report >>
DFA US MICROCAP PTF (DFSCX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
DFA US Micro Cap Institutional(DFSCX - Free Report) has a 0.41% expense ratio and 0.38% management fee. DFSCX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund that usually targets companies with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With yearly returns of 10.34% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Fidelity Balanced Fund(FBALX - Free Report) : 0.48% expense ratio and 0.46% management fee. FBALX is a part of the Allocation Balanced fund category; these funds like to invest in a variety of asset types, finding a balance between stocks, bonds, cash, and sometimes even precious metals and commodities; they are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. With yearly returns of 10.83% over the last five years, FBALX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
MFS Union Standard Equity Fund C(MUECX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.49%. Management fee: 0.4%. Five year annual return: 13.87%. MUECX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.