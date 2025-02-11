Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

DFA US Micro Cap Institutional

(DFSCX - Free Report) has a 0.41% expense ratio and 0.38% management fee. DFSCX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund that usually targets companies with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With yearly returns of 10.34% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Fidelity Balanced Fund

(FBALX - Free Report) : 0.48% expense ratio and 0.46% management fee. FBALX is a part of the Allocation Balanced fund category; these funds like to invest in a variety of asset types, finding a balance between stocks, bonds, cash, and sometimes even precious metals and commodities; they are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. With yearly returns of 10.83% over the last five years, FBALX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

MFS Union Standard Equity Fund C

(MUECX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.49%. Management fee: 0.4%. Five year annual return: 13.87%. MUECX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.


