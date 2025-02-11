We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
DraftKings Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
DraftKings Inc. (DKNG - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 13, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company registered an earnings miss of 42.9%.
DKNG’s Estimates Trend
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter adjusted loss per share has widened to 19 cents from 17 cents in the past 30 days. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported an adjusted loss per share of 10 cents. For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.41 billion, indicating a 14.9% year-over-year increase.
What Might Have Shaped DKNG’s Q4 Results?
DraftKings’ fourth-quarter top line is likely to have been aided by a surge in new online sportsbook and iGaming users, with it maintaining strong customer-acquisition momentum. The steady rise in Monthly Unique Payers is likely to have supported revenue growth, reinforcing its expanding market presence. The integration of Jackpocket has played a key role in broadening DraftKings’ reach, offering cost-effective customer acquisition and opening up new cross-selling opportunities.
To stay ahead of competitors, DraftKings has been refining its product lineup with innovative features like in-house player prop wagers and progressive parlays, attracting more users to Sportsbook platform. Additionally, the company is likely to have benefited from lower customer-acquisition costs, enhancing its profitability over time. However, despite efficient user growth, marketing expenses are likely to have remained elevated due to continued investment in the Jackpocket brand, which might have pressured adjusted EBITDA.
Furthermore, rising sportsbook tax rates in key states such as Illinois, New York and Pennsylvania might have weighed on DraftKings’ bottom line, adding to cost pressures despite the overall business expansion.
DraftKings Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
What Does the Zacks Model Unveil for DKNG?
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for DraftKings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is exactly the case here.
DKNG’s Earnings ESP: DraftKings has an Earnings ESP of +21.76% at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank of DKNG: The company carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. Other
