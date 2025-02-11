We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Seeking Clues to Wendy's (WEN) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Wendy's (WEN - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share, indicating an increase of 14.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $564.17 million, representing an increase of 4.4% year over year.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Wendy's metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Advertising funds' reaching $115.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.1% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Sales at Company-operated restaurants' will likely reach $231.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Franchise rental income' at $58.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Franchise royalty revenue and fees' should arrive at $157.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +23.5%.
The consensus estimate for 'Number of restaurants - Total' stands at 7,270. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7,240.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Same-Restaurant - International' should come in at 2.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.3%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of restaurants - Franchised - Total' of 6,870. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6,825.
Analysts forecast 'Number of restaurants - Company-operated - Total' to reach 409. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 415.
Analysts expect 'Same-Restaurant - Global' to come in at 3.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.2%.
Analysts predict that the 'Systemwide sales - U.S. Company-operated' will reach $226.71 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $220.50 million in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of restaurants - International Franchised' will reach 1,312. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,198.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of restaurants - International' will reach 1,326. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,210 in the same quarter last year.
