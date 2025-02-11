We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
S&P Global (SPGI) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
S&P Global (SPGI - Free Report) reported $3.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14%. EPS of $3.77 for the same period compares to $3.13 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.85% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.49 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.44, the EPS surprise was +9.59%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how S&P Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Market Intelligence: $1.19 billion compared to the $1.19 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Ratings: $1.06 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $973.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.7%.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Commodity Insights: $545 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $532.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Mobility: $411 million versus $408.96 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9% change.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices: $436 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $417.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.1%.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Intersegment Elimination: -$48 million compared to the -$48.22 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Asset Linked Fees: $291 million versus $268.52 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.7% change.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Non-subscription / Transaction: $680 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $424.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37.7%.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Non-transaction Revenue: $493 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $511.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Subscription revenue: $74 million compared to the $75.05 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.2% year over year.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Sales Usage-Based Royalties: $71 million compared to the $69.11 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.4% year over year.
- Adjusted operating profit/Non-GAAP pro forma adjusted operating profit- Market Intelligence: $387 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $390.79 million.
Shares of S&P Global have returned +6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.