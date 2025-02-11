We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Should Value Investors Buy PayPal (PYPL) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One stock to keep an eye on is PayPal (PYPL - Free Report) . PYPL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.26. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 38.56. PYPL's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.85 and as low as 10.07, with a median of 14.92, all within the past year.
Investors should also note that PYPL holds a PEG ratio of 1.26. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. PYPL's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.65. Within the past year, PYPL's PEG has been as high as 1.57 and as low as 0.63, with a median of 1.09.
Investors should also recognize that PYPL has a P/B ratio of 3.75. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 4.17. Over the past year, PYPL's P/B has been as high as 4.54 and as low as 2.84, with a median of 3.41.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. PYPL has a P/S ratio of 2.43. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 4.61.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that PayPal is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, PYPL sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.