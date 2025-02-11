Back to top

Should Value Investors Buy VAREX IMAGING (VREX) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

VAREX IMAGING (VREX - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. VREX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 18.38, while its industry has an average P/E of 22.55. Over the last 12 months, VREX's Forward P/E has been as high as 26.48 and as low as 14.78, with a median of 19.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. VREX has a P/S ratio of 0.65. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.52.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in VAREX IMAGING's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that VREX is an impressive value stock right now.


