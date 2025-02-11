We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Is Affirm (AFRM) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Affirm Holdings (AFRM - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Affirm Holdings is one of 288 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Affirm Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AFRM's full-year earnings has moved 41.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that AFRM has returned about 27.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 10.8% on average. This means that Affirm Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN - Free Report) . The stock has returned 18.7% year-to-date.
In Byrna Technologies Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 15% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Affirm Holdings is a member of the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 36 individual companies and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.2% so far this year, so AFRM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Byrna Technologies Inc. however, belongs to the Technology Services industry. Currently, this 152-stock industry is ranked #78. The industry has moved +21.9% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Affirm Holdings and Byrna Technologies Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.