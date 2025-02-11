See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Range Resources Corporation (RRC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Range Resources Corporation (RRC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Has Matador Resources (MTDR) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Matador Resources (MTDR - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Matador Resources is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 247 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Matador Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTDR's full-year earnings has moved 11.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, MTDR has gained about 5.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Matador Resources is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Range Resources (RRC - Free Report) . The stock has returned 10.4% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Range Resources' current year EPS has increased 19.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Matador Resources belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 13% so far this year, so MTDR is performing better in this area. Range Resources is also part of the same industry.
Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Matador Resources and Range Resources as they attempt to continue their solid performance.