Has Matador Resources (MTDR) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Matador Resources (MTDR - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Matador Resources is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 247 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Matador Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTDR's full-year earnings has moved 11.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, MTDR has gained about 5.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Matador Resources is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Range Resources (RRC - Free Report) . The stock has returned 10.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Range Resources' current year EPS has increased 19.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Matador Resources belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 13% so far this year, so MTDR is performing better in this area. Range Resources is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Matador Resources and Range Resources as they attempt to continue their solid performance.


