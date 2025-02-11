We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Is Cogent Biosciences (COGT) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (COGT - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Cogent Biosciences, Inc. is one of 1011 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COGT's full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, COGT has moved about 12.3% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 5.3%. This means that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL - Free Report) . The stock is up 7% year-to-date.
In Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 12.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Cogent Biosciences, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 510 individual companies and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.9% so far this year, so COGT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. falls under the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this industry has 162 stocks and is ranked #84. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.7%.
Cogent Biosciences, Inc. and Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.