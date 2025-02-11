We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Ashtead Group (ASHTY) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Ashtead Group PLC (ASHTY - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Ashtead Group PLC is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 201 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Ashtead Group PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASHTY's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, ASHTY has moved about 2.6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 2.1%. This means that Ashtead Group PLC is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Lindsay (LNN - Free Report) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 9.6%.
Over the past three months, Lindsay's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Ashtead Group PLC belongs to the Industrial Services industry, which includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.4% so far this year, so ASHTY is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Lindsay falls under the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #86. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10.2%.
Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Ashtead Group PLC and Lindsay as they could maintain their solid performance.