Is MasTec (MTZ) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has MasTec (MTZ - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
MasTec is one of 88 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MasTec is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTZ's full-year earnings has moved 4.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, MTZ has moved about 6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 1.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that MasTec is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Construction sector, Trex (TREX - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 1.7%.
In Trex's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, MasTec belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.8% so far this year, so MTZ is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Trex, however, belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry. Currently, this 9-stock industry is ranked #26. The industry has moved +9.4% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on MasTec and Trex as they attempt to continue their solid performance.