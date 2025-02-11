See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Is Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (FWONK) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (FWONK - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 265 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FWONK's full-year earnings has moved 25.2% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, FWONK has moved about 7.4% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 4.4%. This means that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Ralph Lauren (RL - Free Report) . The stock is up 16.3% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Ralph Lauren's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry, a group that includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.4% so far this year, so FWONK is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Ralph Lauren, however, belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry. Currently, this 21-stock industry is ranked #57. The industry has moved +1.2% so far this year.
Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C and Ralph Lauren could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.