Image: Bigstock
Has Tapestry (TPR) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Tapestry (TPR - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Tapestry is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 212 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Tapestry is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPR's full-year earnings has moved 8.2% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, TPR has moved about 21% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 8.9%. This means that Tapestry is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Tempur Sealy (TPX - Free Report) . The stock is up 14.2% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Tempur Sealy's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Tapestry belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 4.7% so far this year, so TPR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Tempur Sealy, however, belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry. Currently, this 10-stock industry is ranked #164. The industry has moved +4.9% so far this year.
Tapestry and Tempur Sealy could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.