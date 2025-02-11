We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Should You Add PPL Stock to Your Portfolio Before Q4 Earnings Release?
PPL Corporation (PPL - Free Report) is expected to report an improvement in its top line and a decline in bottom line when it reports 2024 results on Feb. 13, before market open.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PPL’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.09 billion, indicating growth of 3.1% from the year-ago reported figure.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 37 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PPL’s fourth-quarter earnings indicates a decline of 7.5% from the year-ago reported figure.
Earnings Surprise History
PPL’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.85%.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our model does not conclusively predict a likely earnings beat for PPL this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you can see below.
PPL Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
PPL Corporation price-eps-surprise | PPL Corporation Quote
Earnings ESP: PPL has an Earnings ESP of -0.67%.
Zacks Rank: PPL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.
Some stocks in the same industry that have the combination of factors indicating an earnings beat this season are CenterPoint Energy (CNP - Free Report) , OGE Energy (OGE - Free Report) and PG&E Corporation (PCG - Free Report) . CNP, OGE and PCG carry Earnings ESP of +0.63%, +2.41% and +1.64%, respectively, and currently carry a Zacks Rank of 2 each.
Factors Likely to Have Shaped PPL’s Q4 Earnings
PPL is experiencing load growth, driven by data center demand in its Pennsylvania and Kentucky service territories. PPL can benefit from the rising demand for data centers, as the new AI-driven data centers require more electricity than conventional data centers. Expected higher sales volume in Pennsylvania and Kentucky region is likely to have boosted fourth-quarter earnings.
PPL’s fourth-quarter earnings likely to have gained from the ongoing cost initiatives of the company. It is reducing Operation & Maintenance expenses by an average of 2.5% per year.
PPL’s Price Performance and Valuation
PPL’s shares have gained 30.2% in the past year compared with its industry’s rally of 20.8%.
PPL is currently valued at a premium compared to its industry on a forward 12-month P/E basis.
Investment Thesis
PPL operates in a constructive regulatory jurisdiction. Over 60% of PPL’s capital investment plan is subject to “contemporaneous recovery,” and it reduces the impact of regulatory lag on earnings for investments. The recovery of capital expenditures quickly allows the company to fund long-term projects easily.
PPL is involved in more than 175 research and development projects. It is also in partnership with more than 30 industry and academic partners. These projects are expected to help accelerate low-carbon energy technologies to strengthen network resiliency and build the future grid.
Credit rating agencies also improved the company’s credit ratings to positive this year. As of Sept. 30, 2024, PPL had an unused credit capacity of nearly $3 billion, which further enhanced its liquidity. Its times-interest-earned ratio was 2.4 at the end of the third quarter of 2024. The strong ratio indicates that the company will be able to meet interest obligations in the near future without any difficulties.
Wrapping Up
PPL is set to benefit from rising demand for energy in its service territories, cost savings initiatives and real-time recovery mechanisms of over 60% of capital expenditure without the need for base rate cases.
Given PPL’s strong liquidity and load growth in its service territories, investors can think about adding this stock to their portfolio.