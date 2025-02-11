We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Carrier Global Beats on Q4 Earnings & Revenue Estimates, Shares Up
Carrier Global (CARR - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 54 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.88%. The figure surged 50% year over year.
Net sales of $5.15 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.48% but increased 19.3% year over year. Product sales (88% of net sales) of $4.53 billion increased 21.6% year over year. Service sales (12% of net sales) of $618 million were up 4.7% year over year.
CARR shares were up 1.15% in pre-market trading.
CARR’s Quarter in Details
HVAC revenues of $4.51 billion contributed 87.6% to net sales and increased 36.9% year over year. Sales increased 11% organically.
Americas sales were up high-teens organically, driven by continued strength in Commercial and North America Residential, both up double-digits on a year-over-year basis. EMEA sales were flat organically, with double-digit growth in Commercial. Asia Pacific sales were slightly positive, driven by strength in Japan and South Asia.
Refrigeration revenues of $680 million were down 33.6% year over year and contributed 13.2% to net sales.
Research & development (R&D) expenses increased 17.4% year over year to $162 million. As a percentage of revenues, R&D expenses declined 10 basis points (bps) year over year.
Selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses rose 9% year over year to $803 million. As a percentage of revenues, SG&A expenses decreased 150 bps year over year.
Adjusted operating margin expanded 360 bps on a year-over-year basis to 13.2%.
Adjusted operating margin in the HVAC segment expanded 250 bps year over year to 14.6%. The Refrigeration segment reported an adjusted operating margin of 12.1%, which expanded 150 bps year over year.
CARR’s Balance Sheet
As of Dec. 31, 2024, Carrier had cash and cash equivalents of $3.97 billion compared with $2.22 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024.
Total debt (including the current portion) as of Dec. 31, 2024, was $12.28 billion compared with $12.43 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024.
Carrier Offers Positive 2025 Outlook
For 2025, Carrier expects to achieve sales between $22.5 billion and $23 billion, reflecting mid-single-digit organic growth.
Adjusted operating margin is expected between 16.5% and 17%, up 100 bps over 2024.
The company anticipates adjusted earnings between $2.95 per share and $3.05 per share, up mid to high-teens.
Free cash flow is expected between $2.4 billion and $2.6 billion.
Carrier expects to repurchase roughly $3 billion.
