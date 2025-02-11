See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
The Walt Disney Company (DIS) - free report >>
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
The Walt Disney Company (DIS) - free report >>
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
DIS vs. MSGE: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors with an interest in Media Conglomerates stocks have likely encountered both Walt Disney (DIS - Free Report) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Currently, Walt Disney has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that DIS has an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
DIS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 19.97, while MSGE has a forward P/E of 26.80. We also note that DIS has a PEG ratio of 1.78. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MSGE currently has a PEG ratio of 3.86.
Another notable valuation metric for DIS is its P/B ratio of 1.85. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, MSGE has a P/B of 175.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to DIS's Value grade of B and MSGE's Value grade of C.
DIS has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than MSGE, so it seems like value investors will conclude that DIS is the superior option right now.