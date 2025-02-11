We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
S&P Global Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y
S&P Global Inc. (SPGI - Free Report) has reported impressive fourth-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings and revenues outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
See Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.
SPGI’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.77 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.6% and gained 20.5% year over year. Revenues of $3.6 billion beat the consensus estimate by 2.9% and grew 14% year over year.
The SPGI stock has gained 6.4% over the past six months, outperforming the 5.4% rally of its industry while underperforming 14.2% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 Composite.
S&P Global Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
S&P Global Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | S&P Global Inc. Quote
S&P Global’s Quarterly Details
Revenues from Marketing Intelligence were $1.2 billion, which grew 5% from the year-ago reported figure and met our estimate. Ratings revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 27% to $1.1 billion and outpaced our estimate of $890.5 million.
Revenues from Commodity Insights were $545 million, up 10% from the year-ago quarter and outpacing our projection of $525.5 million.
Revenues from the Mobility and Indices segment saw year-over-year increases of 9% and 21% to $411 million and $436 million, respectively. Mobility and Indices revenues surpassed our estimate of $409.6 million and $396.2 million, respectively.
Adjusted operating profit was $1.7 billion, increasing 20% on a year-over-year basis. The adjusted operating profit margin was 46.7%, 260 basis points more than the year-ago reported figure.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of SPGI
S&P Global exited the fourth quarter of 2024 with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $1.7 billion, flat with the preceding quarter. The long-term debt was $11.4 billion, flat with the third quarter of 2024.
SPGI generated $1.7 billion in cash from operating activities in the quarter. Capital expenditure was $33 million. The free cash flow was $1.6 billion. The company returned $280 million in the form of dividends.
S&P Global’s 2025 Outlook
The company expects an adjusted EPS of $17.00-$17.25. The guided range is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of $16.72. The revenue growth guidance is anticipated to be 5-7%. The company kept its capital expenditure guidance at $190-$200 million.
S&P Global carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Earnings Snapshot
IQVIA Holdings Analytics Inc. (IQV - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter 2024 results.
IQV’s adjusted earnings were $3.12 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate marginally and rising 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by a slight margin and grew 2.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Equifax Inc. (EFX - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter 2024 results.
EFX’s adjusted earnings were $2.12 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a slight margin and increasing 17.1% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.4 billion missed the consensus estimate by 1.5% but grew 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.