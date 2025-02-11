Back to top

Is AppLovin (APP) a 'Buy' Ahead of Q4 Earnings Announcement?

Read MoreHide Full Article

One of the leading growth stocks last year, AppLovin (APP - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter earnings results on Wednesday after the closing bell. Operating a mobile app marketing platform which provides tools to developers to improve the monetization of their content, AppLovin is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

A leading e-commerce advertising service, AppLovin has surpassed the earnings mark in each of the last six quarters. But with many technology stocks showing weakness lately, is APP stock a buy?

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

The company is expected to post a profit of $1.28 per share, reflecting growth of 161.2% versus the same quarter last year. Estimates for the quarter have risen by 0.79% over the past 60 days. Revenues are projected to rise 32.3% to $1.26 billion.

APP shares exploded last year with a greater than 700% return. Our proprietary Zacks Model conclusively predicts another earnings beat for the Q4 announcement. As always, investors should exercise caution ahead of earnings releases as stocks can be volatile.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


AppLovin Corporation (APP) - free report >>

Published in

ad-tech advertising artificial-intelligence e-commerce earnings investing software stock-performance tech-stocks