Is AppLovin (APP) a 'Buy' Ahead of Q4 Earnings Announcement?
One of the leading growth stocks last year, AppLovin (APP - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter earnings results on Wednesday after the closing bell. Operating a mobile app marketing platform which provides tools to developers to improve the monetization of their content, AppLovin is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.
A leading e-commerce advertising service, AppLovin has surpassed the earnings mark in each of the last six quarters. But with many technology stocks showing weakness lately, is APP stock a buy?
The company is expected to post a profit of $1.28 per share, reflecting growth of 161.2% versus the same quarter last year. Estimates for the quarter have risen by 0.79% over the past 60 days. Revenues are projected to rise 32.3% to $1.26 billion.
APP shares exploded last year with a greater than 700% return. Our proprietary Zacks Model conclusively predicts another earnings beat for the Q4 announcement. As always, investors should exercise caution ahead of earnings releases as stocks can be volatile.