Realty Income Corp. (O) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Realty Income Corp. (O - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $54.38, indicating a +0.78% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.03% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.28%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.36%.
The real estate investment trust's shares have seen an increase of 2.84% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 6.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19%.
The upcoming earnings release of Realty Income Corp. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 24, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.06, reflecting a 4.95% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.35 billion, up 25.1% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Realty Income Corp. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Realty Income Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.45. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.54, so one might conclude that Realty Income Corp. is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that O currently has a PEG ratio of 1.93. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. O's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.76 as of yesterday's close.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
