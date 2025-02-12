We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Carnival (CCL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
Carnival (CCL - Free Report) closed at $25.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.88% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.03%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.28%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.36%.
Coming into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained 9.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 7.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.19%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Carnival in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.02, signifying a 114.29% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.75 billion, indicating a 6.34% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.77 per share and a revenue of $26.01 billion, demonstrating changes of +24.65% and +3.97%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.93% higher. Carnival is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Carnival is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.73. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.01, so one might conclude that Carnival is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can also see that CCL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.78. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Leisure and Recreation Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.8.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.