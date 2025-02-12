We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Dell Technologies (DELL) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
In the latest trading session, Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) closed at $111.44, marking a -0.77% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.28%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.36%.
The computer and technology services provider's stock has climbed by 1.94% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dell Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 27, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Dell Technologies to post earnings of $2.51 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.09%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $24.66 billion, up 10.51% from the year-ago period.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Dell Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Dell Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Dell Technologies currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.59.
Also, we should mention that DELL has a PEG ratio of 0.88. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Computer - Micro Computers was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.57 at yesterday's closing price.
The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.