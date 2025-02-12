We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
BRF (BRFS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
BRF (BRFS - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $3.66, demonstrating a -1.61% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.28%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.36%.
Shares of the chicken, beef and pork producer have depreciated by 3.38% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of BRF in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.15, signifying steadiness compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.74 billion, showing a 61.67% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BRF. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 4.88% upward. BRF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, BRF is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.65. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.67.
One should further note that BRFS currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.21. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Food - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.42 at yesterday's closing price.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 178, this industry ranks in the bottom 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BRFS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.