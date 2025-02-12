We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
In the latest market close, MoneyLion Inc. (ML - Free Report) reached $86.75, with a -0.83% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.36%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 2.12% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 13.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of MoneyLion Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.54, indicating a 238.46% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $149.51 million, up 32.36% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MoneyLion Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, MoneyLion Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, MoneyLion Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.99. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.09.
The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.