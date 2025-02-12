We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
The latest trading session saw M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI - Free Report) ending at $52.85, denoting a -1.1% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.36%.
The the stock of company has risen by 10.87% in the past month, leading the Construction sector's gain of 3.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of M-tron Industries, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.50, signifying a 1566.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $12.6 million, reflecting a 16.99% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for M-tron Industries, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, M-tron Industries, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
With respect to valuation, M-tron Industries, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.36. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.1 for its industry.
Also, we should mention that MPTI has a PEG ratio of 0.8. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Engineering - R and D Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.48 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 162, this industry ranks in the bottom 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.