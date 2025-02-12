We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT)?
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT - Free Report) was launched on 04/07/2010, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market.
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Technology - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 6, placing it in top 38%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $299.25 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market. PSCT seeks to match the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index before fees and expenses.
The S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index measures the overall performance of common stocks of US information technology companies.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.29%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.01%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Qorvo Inc (QRVO - Free Report) accounts for about 4.13% of total assets, followed by Sps Commerce Inc (SPSC - Free Report) and Badger Meter Inc (BMI - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 33.35% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has lost about -3.35% and is down about -3.86% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 02/12/2025), respectively. PSCT has traded between $42.42 and $51.53 during this last 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.18 and standard deviation of 25.71% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 68 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, PSCT is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK - Free Report) tracks Technology Select Sector Index and the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has $74.22 billion in assets, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has $87.12 billion. XLK has an expense ratio of 0.09% and VGT charges 0.09%.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.