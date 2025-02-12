See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider
Fidelity Advisor Stock Select Allocation Cap Z(FZAPX - Free Report) . FZAPX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.36%, management fee of 0.35%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 13.59%.
Janus Henderson Contrarian S(JCNIX - Free Report) : 1.09% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. JCNIX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 11.28% over the last five years, JCNIX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
BlackRock Sustain Advntg LC Core A(BIRAX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. BIRAX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. BIRAX has an expense ratio of 0.73%, management fee of 0.4%, and annual returns of 14.19% over the past five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.