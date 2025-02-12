See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Papa John's (PZZA) Surges 8.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Papa John's (PZZA - Free Report) shares soared 8.1% in the last trading session to close at $41.76. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 2.5% gain over the past four weeks.
Papa John’s is benefiting from its Back to BETTER 2.0 strategy which reflects enhancements through product innovation and marketing strategy. Also, its focus on unit developments, improving supply chain efficiency and leveraging from its Papa Rewards loyalty program are adding to the uptrend.
This pizza chain is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -47.3%. Revenues are expected to be $513 million, down 10.2% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Papa John's, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on PZZA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Papa John's belongs to the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry. Another stock from the same industry, Cheesecake Factory (CAKE - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 1.9% lower at $51.98. Over the past month, CAKE has returned 9.1%.
Cheesecake Factory's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +1.1% over the past month to $0.91. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +13.8%. Cheesecake Factory currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).