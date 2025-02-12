Back to top

Jazz (JAZZ) Surges 5.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ - Free Report) shares rallied 5.2% in the last trading session to close at $129.98. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 0.3% gain over the past four weeks.

Rising optimism related to the company’s diverse portfolio of marketed drugs, including leading therapies for sleep disorders and epilepsy and a growing portfolio of cancer treatments, might have driven the recent share price rally.

This drugmaker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $5.79 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +15.3%. Revenues are expected to be $1.06 billion, up 4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Jazz, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on JAZZ going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Jazz belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (DNTH - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 0.2% higher at $23.36. Over the past month, DNTH has returned 1.2%.

For Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.85. This represents a change of -19.7% from what the company reported a year ago. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).


