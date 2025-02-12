Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, DKS crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for DKS

DKS could be on the verge of another rally after moving 10.6% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider DKS's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors may want to watch DKS for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today