We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, DKS crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.
The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.
The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.
DKS could be on the verge of another rally after moving 10.6% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.
The bullish case solidifies once investors consider DKS's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.
Investors may want to watch DKS for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.