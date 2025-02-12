See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Is Northern Trust (NTRS) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Northern Trust Corporation is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 871 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Northern Trust Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTRS' full-year earnings has moved 4.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, NTRS has moved about 7.7% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 5%. As we can see, Northern Trust Corporation is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Barclays (BCS - Free Report) . The stock has returned 14.6% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Barclays' current year EPS has increased 30.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Northern Trust Corporation belongs to the Banks - Major Regional industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.3% this year, meaning that NTRS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Barclays belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. This 68-stock industry is currently ranked #165. The industry has moved +7.5% year to date.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Northern Trust Corporation and Barclays as they attempt to continue their solid performance.