Has Camping World (CWH) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Camping World (CWH - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Camping World is one of 265 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Camping World is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWH's full-year earnings has moved 3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that CWH has returned about 14% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 4.9%. This means that Camping World is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Laureate Education (LAUR - Free Report) . The stock is up 8.9% year-to-date.
For Laureate Education, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Camping World belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.1% so far this year, so CWH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Laureate Education falls under the Schools industry. Currently, this industry has 18 stocks and is ranked #29. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10.7%.
Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Camping World and Laureate Education as they attempt to continue their solid performance.