Should Value Investors Buy Suzano (SUZ) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is Suzano (SUZ - Free Report) . SUZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 5.40, while its industry has an average P/E of 10.89. SUZ's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.72 and as low as -53.51, with a median of 6.99, all within the past year.
We should also highlight that SUZ has a P/B ratio of 1.80. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.60. Over the past 12 months, SUZ's P/B has been as high as 1.93 and as low as 1.30, with a median of 1.72.
Finally, investors should note that SUZ has a P/CF ratio of 5.54. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. SUZ's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 13.69. SUZ's P/CF has been as high as 8.08 and as low as 3.17, with a median of 5.50, all within the past year.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in Suzano's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that SUZ is an impressive value stock right now.