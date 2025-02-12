Back to top

Are Investors Undervaluing Nexa Resources (NEXA) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Nexa Resources (NEXA - Free Report) . NEXA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.68. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.32. NEXA's Forward P/E has been as high as 41.29 and as low as -113.19, with a median of 12.59, all within the past year.

We also note that NEXA holds a PEG ratio of 0.34. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NEXA's industry has an average PEG of 0.73 right now. NEXA's PEG has been as high as 0.42 and as low as 0.11, with a median of 0.25, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Nexa Resources is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, NEXA sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.


