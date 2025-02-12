We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
WEX Stock Rises 17% Since Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
WEX Inc. (WEX - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The stock has gained 17% since the release of results on Feb. 5 in response to the better-than-expected results.
Quarterly adjusted earnings of $3.57 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9% but decreased 6.5% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $636.5 million beat the consensus estimate by 0.7% but declined 4% on a year-over-year basis.
Segmental Revenues of WEX
The Mobility segment’s revenues decreased 1.4% from the year-ago quarter to $345.2 million and surpassed our estimate of $334.5 million. Incremental investments in sales and marketing, mainly in digital marketing, drove signings, which resulted in this segment’s revenue growth. The Corporate Payments segment’s revenues were $104.3 million, down 22.7% from the fourth quarter of 2023. They missed our estimate of $122.8 million.
The Benefits segment’s revenues increased 4.9% year over year to $186.9 million, beating our estimate of $175.8 million. Strong core market dynamics that grew the SaaS accounts have fueled this segment’s revenue growth.
WEX’s Operating Results
Adjusted operating income declined 6.5% to $269.8 million from the year-ago quarter and surpassed our estimate of $246.1 million. The adjusted operating income margin of 42.4% declined 110 basis points year over year, beating our projected 38.9%.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of WEX
WEX exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $595.8 million compared with $682.6 million at the end of the preceding quarter. The long-term debt was $3.1 billion, flat with the previous quarter.
The company generated $638.4 million in cash from operating activities in the quarter. The adjusted free cash flow was $169.5 million. Capital expenditure totaled $38.7 million.
Guidance
For the first quarter of 2025, WEX anticipates revenues in the range of $625-$640 million. The midpoint ($632.5 million) of the guided range is above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $628.4 million. Adjusted net income is expected between $3.35 and $3.50 per share. The guided range is below the Zacks Consensus estimate of $3.72.
For 2025, revenues are expected to be between $2.60 billion and $2.66 billion. The midpoint ($2.63 billion) of the guided range is above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.61 billion. Adjusted net income is now expected to be between $14.65 and $15.25 per share. The guided range is below the Zacks Consensus estimate of $16.49.
