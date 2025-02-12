See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
FIS vs. FOUR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Financial Transaction Services stocks are likely familiar with Fidelity National Information Services (FIS - Free Report) and Shift4 Payments (FOUR - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Fidelity National Information Services and Shift4 Payments are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #4 (Sell), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that FIS likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than FOUR has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
FIS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.75, while FOUR has a forward P/E of 26.04. We also note that FIS has a PEG ratio of 0.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. FOUR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.01.
Another notable valuation metric for FIS is its P/B ratio of 2.51. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, FOUR has a P/B of 9.90.
These metrics, and several others, help FIS earn a Value grade of B, while FOUR has been given a Value grade of D.
FIS is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that FIS is likely the superior value option right now.