See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
EXPE or GLBE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Internet - Commerce sector have probably already heard of Expedia (EXPE - Free Report) and Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Right now, both Expedia and Global-e Online Ltd. are sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
EXPE currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.23, while GLBE has a forward P/E of 262.94. We also note that EXPE has a PEG ratio of 0.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GLBE currently has a PEG ratio of 6.44.
Another notable valuation metric for EXPE is its P/B ratio of 9.04. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, GLBE has a P/B of 11.82.
These metrics, and several others, help EXPE earn a Value grade of B, while GLBE has been given a Value grade of F.
Both EXPE and GLBE are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that EXPE is the superior value option right now.