KNBWY or BUD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Beverages - Alcohol stocks have likely encountered both Kirin Holdings Co. (KNBWY - Free Report) and Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Kirin Holdings Co. has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Anheuser-Busch Inbev has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that KNBWY is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

KNBWY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.30, while BUD has a forward P/E of 14.37. We also note that KNBWY has a PEG ratio of 0.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BUD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.66.

Another notable valuation metric for KNBWY is its P/B ratio of 1.01. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, BUD has a P/B of 1.03.

Based on these metrics and many more, KNBWY holds a Value grade of A, while BUD has a Value grade of C.

KNBWY stands above BUD thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that KNBWY is the superior value option right now.


