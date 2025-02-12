Exelon's Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Capex Plan Up

Exelon Corporation’s ( EXC Quick Quote EXC - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of 64 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents by 8.5%. The figure also increased from the year-ago level of 60 cents per share. Higher distribution and transmission rate increases at Pepco Holdings LLC boosted year-over-year earnings. Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar. On a GAAP basis, earnings were 64 cents per share, which increased 3.2% from the year-ago quarter’s 62 cents. Adjusted earnings per share in 2024 were $2.50 compared with $2.38 in 2023. This metric was at the upper end of the guided range of $2.40-$2.50 per share. Total Revenues of Exelon
Exelon reported revenues of $5.47 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.45 billion by 0.3%. The top line was 1.9% higher than the year-ago figure of $5.36 billion.
In 2024, total revenues were $23.02 billion, up 5.9% year over year. Highlights of Exelon’s Q4 Release
Total electric deliveries (in GWhs) in the reported quarter were up 2.4%, primarily due to higher volumes sold to Large commercial & industrial customers.
Due to revenue decoupling, ComEd’s distribution earnings were not affected by actual weather or customer usage patterns. Exelon's total operating expenses increased 2.05% year over year to $4.37 billion. Operating income amounted to $1.09 billion, up marginally year over year. Interest expenses totaled $467 million, up 3.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Despite a 0.25% year-over-year drop in customer volume in 2024, Exelon electric deliveries (in GWhs) in 2024 improved 2.5%. Higher usage by residential customers and Large commercial & industrial customers impacted the volume positively in 2024. In the reported quarter, adjusted net income was $642 million compared with $603 million in the year-ago quarter. Q4 Segmental Earnings of EXC Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd): Adjusted earnings in the fourth quarter were $243 million, down 9.7% from the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year decline was due to the timing of distribution earnings, lower allowed distribution ROE, the absence of a return on the pension asset within distribution earnings and lower carrying cost recovery related to the CMC regulatory asset. PECO Energy Company (PECO): Adjusted operating earnings for the reported quarter increased 27.3% year over year to $196 million, primarily due to higher tax repair deductions and lower storm costs. Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE): Adjusted earnings for the quarter decreased 12.1% year over year to $175 million due to lower impacts of multi-year plans reconciliations, higher depreciation and amortization cost, and higher interest expense. Pepco Holdings LLC (PHI): Adjusted operating earnings for the quarter increased 29.4% year over year to $132 million due to distribution and transmission rate increases and a decrease in contracting and storm costs. Others: It reported a loss of $104 million in the fourth quarter, narrower than the loss of $123 million in the year-ago quarter. EXC’s Financial Highlights
Cash and cash equivalents totaled $357 million as of Dec. 31, 2024, compared with $445 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.
Long-term debt was $42.94 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024, compared with $39.7 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023. Cash provided by operating activities in 2024 totaled $5.57 billion compared with $4.70 billion in the year-ago period. In 2024, the company issued long-term debt worth $4.97 billion and retired long-term debt worth nearly $1.56 billion. Guidance of Exelon
Exelon expects earnings in the range of $2.64-$2.74 per share for 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pinned at $2.46 per share, down from the lower end of the company’s guided range. The company also reaffirms its adjusted (non-GAAP) operating EPS compounded annual growth target of 5-7% through 2028.
Exelon will be making $38 billion of critical investments in its energy infrastructure in the 2025-2028 period. The new capital expenditure indicates a 10% increase from the prior plan and will be utilized to support customer needs and grid reliability. Zacks Rank of Exelon
Exelon has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Other Releases NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE Quick Quote NEE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents by 3.9%. NEE’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 7.78%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 6.5% in the last four quarters. CMS Energy Corporation ( CMS Quick Quote CMS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings per share (EPS) of 87 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 86 cents by 1.2%. CMS’ long-term earnings growth rate is 7.68%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.76% in the last four quarters. WEC Energy Group ( WEC Quick Quote WEC - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.43 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 by 0.7%. WEC’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.61%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 6.34% in the last reported quarter.
Image: Bigstock
Exelon's Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Capex Plan Up
Exelon Corporation’s (EXC - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of 64 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents by 8.5%. The figure also increased from the year-ago level of 60 cents per share. Higher distribution and transmission rate increases at Pepco Holdings LLC boosted year-over-year earnings.
Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
On a GAAP basis, earnings were 64 cents per share, which increased 3.2% from the year-ago quarter’s 62 cents.
Adjusted earnings per share in 2024 were $2.50 compared with $2.38 in 2023. This metric was at the upper end of the guided range of $2.40-$2.50 per share.
Total Revenues of Exelon
Exelon reported revenues of $5.47 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.45 billion by 0.3%. The top line was 1.9% higher than the year-ago figure of $5.36 billion.
In 2024, total revenues were $23.02 billion, up 5.9% year over year.
Exelon Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Exelon Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Exelon Corporation Quote
Highlights of Exelon’s Q4 Release
Total electric deliveries (in GWhs) in the reported quarter were up 2.4%, primarily due to higher volumes sold to Large commercial & industrial customers.
Due to revenue decoupling, ComEd’s distribution earnings were not affected by actual weather or customer usage patterns.
Exelon's total operating expenses increased 2.05% year over year to $4.37 billion.
Operating income amounted to $1.09 billion, up marginally year over year.
Interest expenses totaled $467 million, up 3.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level.
Despite a 0.25% year-over-year drop in customer volume in 2024, Exelon electric deliveries (in GWhs) in 2024 improved 2.5%. Higher usage by residential customers and Large commercial & industrial customers impacted the volume positively in 2024.
In the reported quarter, adjusted net income was $642 million compared with $603 million in the year-ago quarter.
Q4 Segmental Earnings of EXC
Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd): Adjusted earnings in the fourth quarter were $243 million, down 9.7% from the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year decline was due to the timing of distribution earnings, lower allowed distribution ROE, the absence of a return on the pension asset within distribution earnings and lower carrying cost recovery related to the CMC regulatory asset.
PECO Energy Company (PECO): Adjusted operating earnings for the reported quarter increased 27.3% year over year to $196 million, primarily due to higher tax repair deductions and lower storm costs.
Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE): Adjusted earnings for the quarter decreased 12.1% year over year to $175 million due to lower impacts of multi-year plans reconciliations, higher depreciation and amortization cost, and higher interest expense.
Pepco Holdings LLC (PHI): Adjusted operating earnings for the quarter increased 29.4% year over year to $132 million due to distribution and transmission rate increases and a decrease in contracting and storm costs.
Others: It reported a loss of $104 million in the fourth quarter, narrower than the loss of $123 million in the year-ago quarter.
EXC’s Financial Highlights
Cash and cash equivalents totaled $357 million as of Dec. 31, 2024, compared with $445 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.
Long-term debt was $42.94 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024, compared with $39.7 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.
Cash provided by operating activities in 2024 totaled $5.57 billion compared with $4.70 billion in the year-ago period.
In 2024, the company issued long-term debt worth $4.97 billion and retired long-term debt worth nearly $1.56 billion.
Guidance of Exelon
Exelon expects earnings in the range of $2.64-$2.74 per share for 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pinned at $2.46 per share, down from the lower end of the company’s guided range. The company also reaffirms its adjusted (non-GAAP) operating EPS compounded annual growth target of 5-7% through 2028.
Exelon will be making $38 billion of critical investments in its energy infrastructure in the 2025-2028 period. The new capital expenditure indicates a 10% increase from the prior plan and will be utilized to support customer needs and grid reliability.
Zacks Rank of Exelon
Exelon has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Other Releases
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents by 3.9%.
NEE’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 7.78%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 6.5% in the last four quarters.
CMS Energy Corporation (CMS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings per share (EPS) of 87 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 86 cents by 1.2%.
CMS’ long-term earnings growth rate is 7.68%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.76% in the last four quarters.
WEC Energy Group (WEC - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.43 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 by 0.7%.
WEC’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.61%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 6.34% in the last reported quarter.