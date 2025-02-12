We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Star Bulk Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 18, after market close.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBLK’s soon-to-be-reported quarter’s earnings has been revised downward by 6.7% in the past 60 days to 42 cents per share. The consensus mark has declined 42.5% from fourth-quarter 2023 actuals. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $287.1 million, which indicates a decline of 9% from the year-ago actuals.
SBLK surpassed the consensus estimate in one of the trailing four quarters, missed once and matched in the other two quarters, delivering an average surprise of 6.7%.
Against this backdrop, let us check out the factors expected to have influenced Star Bulk’s December-quarter performance.
We expect SBLK’s results to reflect the bearishness surrounding the tanker market, as tanker rates are currently not at healthy levels. The slowdown in global economic growth has hurt shipping rates. An oversupply of vessels and subdued demand has hit tanker rates.
We expect vessel operating expenses to have been high in the to-be-reported quarter. This is likely to have dented SBLK’s bottom-line performance. Costs are most likely to have shot up due to elevated fuel expenses. Supply-chain disruptions are anticipated to have dampened this shipping company’s performance. However, continued fleet expansion (including cargo fleet) initiatives are likely to have driven the company’s performance.
Earnings Whisper for SBLK
Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Star Bulk this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.
Earnings ESP of SBLK: Star Bulk has an Earnings ESP of -8.43%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
SBLK’s Zacks Rank: Star Bulk currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
