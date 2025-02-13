We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
The most recent trading session ended with C3.ai, Inc. (AI - Free Report) standing at $32.50, reflecting a +1.63% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.27%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.
The the stock of company has risen by 3.5% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.69% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 4.27%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of C3.ai, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 26, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.25, showcasing a 92.31% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $97.97 million, indicating a 24.96% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.63 per share and a revenue of $388.16 million, representing changes of -34.04% and +29.57%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. C3.ai, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
