We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Nice (NICE) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know
Nice (NICE - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $171.90, demonstrating a -0.19% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.51%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.03%.
Shares of the software company have appreciated by 1.7% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.69% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.27%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Nice in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Nice to post earnings of $2.96 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25.42%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $713.01 million, indicating a 14.41% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nice should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.02% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Nice possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Nice's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.01. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 31.7 of its industry.
We can also see that NICE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.96. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.35.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.