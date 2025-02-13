We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Here's Why Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Fell More Than Broader Market
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $11.22, moving -1.84% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.
Shares of the provider of dredging and dock-contracting services witnessed a loss of 2.06% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Construction sector with its gain of 3.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27%.
The upcoming earnings release of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 18, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.21, reflecting a 16% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $211.8 million, showing a 16.55% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.99 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.68.
It's also important to note that GLDD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.25.
The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, positioning it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.