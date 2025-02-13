We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
AnaptysBio (ANAB) Surges 30.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB - Free Report) shares rallied 30.5% in the last trading session to close at $16.15. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 17% loss over the past four weeks.
The stock price soared after AnaptysBio announced meeting the primary endpoint in a mid-stage study of its investigational candidate, rosnilimab, for moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) across all three doses compared to placebo, at week 12. Rosnilimab is a depleter and agonist of PD-1+ T cells. Per the data readout, the candidate achieved statistical significance with at least one dose and numerical superiority at all doses. The phase IIb RENOIR study also achieved certain key secondary endpoints at Week 12, with the highest recorded responses at Week 14 despite higher-than-usual placebo rates. Rosnilimab was generally safe and overall well-tolerated in the study. ANAB expects to share full 28-week data from the RA study in the second quarter of 2025. Additionally, top-line week 12 data from a separate mid-stage study of rosnilimab for ulcerative colitis is anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2025.
This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.61 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -1.3%. Revenues are expected to be $10.17 million, up 12.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For AnaptysBio, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ANAB going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
AnaptysBio belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Pacira (PCRX - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 0.4% lower at $27.13. Over the past month, PCRX has returned 32.6%.
Pacira's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +4.1% over the past month to $0.85. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -4.5%. Pacira currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).