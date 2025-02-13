See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
AQR Global Equity Fund R6(AQGRX - Free Report) has a 0.7% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. AQGRX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With yearly returns of 12.98% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Fidelity Mega Cap Stock(FGRTX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.6%. Management fee: 0.57%. FGRTX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund has managed to produce a robust 17.12% over the last five years.
T.Rowe Price Integrat US SMID Core(TQSMX - Free Report) : 0.87% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. TQSMX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, allowing investors a way to diversify their funds among various types of small-cap stocks. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 12.12% over the last five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.