Entergy Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Entergy Corporation (ETR - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 18, before market open.
This utility company delivered an earnings surprise of 2.75% in the last reported quarter. However, Entergy has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 4.81%, on average.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to affect the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Consider Ahead of ETR’s Results
Entergy’s service territories witnessed above-normal weather patterns for the majority of the fourth quarter. This is likely to have hurt electricity demand from its customers for heating purposes this winter, thereby adversely affecting the company’s top-line performance.
Nevertheless, higher industrial sales, primarily driven by a large new customer in Louisiana, strong customer growth and favorable rate outcomes witnessed in prior quarters, are likely to have bolstered ETR’s overall revenues.
Some parts of its service areas witnessed hail and tornadoes during the fourth quarter, which are likely to have caused outages for some of ETR’s customers and also brought damage to its infrastructure. This is likely to have pushed up the company’s operating expenses for repair and restoration of its damaged infrastructure, which, in turn, is expected to have hurt its bottom-line performance to some extent.
However, solid revenue expectations, benefits of increasing customer interest in ETR’s renewable projects and favorable returns from its prior capital investment in infrastructural upgrades are likely to have boosted its overall quarterly earnings.
Entergy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Entergy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Entergy Corporation Quote
Q4 Expectations for Entergy
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETR’s sales is pegged at $3.03 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 11%.
The consensus estimate for earnings per share is pegged at 63 cents, which indicates year-over-year increase of 142.3%.
What Our Model Predicts for Entergy
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Entergy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as seen below.
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -0.78%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.
