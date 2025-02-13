We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Toast to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
Toast Inc. (TOST - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results after market close on Feb. 19.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Toast’s fourth-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at 6 cents per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 185.71%.
Toast’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 210.7%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TOST’s fourth quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $1.31 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 26.61%.
Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.
Toast, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Toast, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Toast, Inc. Quote
Factors to Consider for TOST Stock
Toast’s fourth-quarter performance is expected to have gained from location additions and international expansion, positively impacting its market share in the restaurant technology space.
Toast’s introduction of new features like Electronic Benefit Transfer and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments to its platform is likely to have added more customers from the convenience store sector.
The launch of other offerings, such as the Branded App for native iOS and Android, which supports ordering, delivery, loyalty programs, and SMS marketing, is expected to have gained traction and contributed to top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.
Strength in renewal rates of Toast’s software-as-a-service solution driven by its subscription model and rising number of repeat customers is likely to have contributed to Toast’s annual recurring revenues (ARR) in the to-be-reported quarter.
Nevertheless, TOST’s rapid expansion of the total addressable market is likely to have raised its sales and marketing expenses, putting pressure on the bottom line. Additionally, the persistent macroeconomic pressure is likely to have kept Toast’s customer churn rate high among smaller restaurants due to increasing cost and wage pressures.
What Our Model Says About TOST
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for TOST this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.
Though TOST currently carries a Zacks Rank #3, it has an Earnings ESP of -14.89%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stocks With Favorable Combination
Akamai Technologies (AKAM - Free Report) , Autohome (ATHM - Free Report) and Accenture (ACN - Free Report) are some stocks that have a favorable combination.
Akamai Technologies has an Earnings ESP of +0.09% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. AKAM shares have plunged 19.2% in the trailing 12-month period. AKAM is set to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 20. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Autohome has an Earnings ESP of +7.27% and sports a Zacks Rank #2 at present. ATHM shares have rallied 10.6% in the trailing 12-month period. ATHM is slated to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 20.
Accenture has an Earnings ESP of +12.16% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. ACN shares have gained 7.2% in the trailing 12-month period. ACN is scheduled to report its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Feb. 20.