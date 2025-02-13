Tyler Q4 Earnings Beat: Will a Strong Guidance Lift the Stock?

Tyler Technologies, Inc. ( TYL Quick Quote TYL - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 non-GAAP earnings of $2.43 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8%. The bottom line was higher than the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.89. Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Non-GAAP revenues increased 12.5% year over year to $541.1 million. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $539.74 million by 0.3%.
The year-over-year improvement in the top line was primarily due to a rise in subscription revenues. During the fourth quarter, software subscription arrangements comprised approximately 97% of the total new software contract value as the company continued to transform into a software-as-a-service model from its on-premise license-based model.
Buoyed by strong bottom-line performance, Tyler initiated a strong earnings guidance for 2025. The better-than-expected fourth-quarter performance, along with upbeat guidance, can give a fresh boost to Tyler’s share price. In the past year, TYL shares have soared 41.4%, outperforming the Zacks
Business – Software Services industry’s return of 23.8%. Quarterly Details of Tyler
Tyler’s recurring revenues from maintenance and subscriptions increased 14.9% year over year to $463.85 million and accounted for 85.7% of the total quarterly revenues.
TYL reported annualized recurring revenues on a non-GAAP basis of $1.86 billion, up 14.9% year over year.
Segment-wise, Maintenance revenues (accounting for 21.3% of total revenues) were $115 million, down from $117.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Our model estimate for Maintenance revenues was pegged at $110.3 million.
Subscription revenues (64.5% of total revenues) grew 21.9% year over year to $348.84 million, while our model estimate for the same was pinned at $347.7 million.
Software licenses and royalties (1.1% of total revenues) of $6.1 million fell year over year by 20%. Our model predicted Software licenses and royalties’ sales to decrease 7.1% to $7.1 million.
Professional Services revenues (11.6% of total revenues) amounted to $62.8 million, up 2.1% from the year-ago quarter. Our model estimate for the same was pegged at $64 million.
Hardware and other revenues (1.5% of total revenues) were up 1.8% from the year-ago quarter to $8.4 million. Our model estimate for Hardware and other revenues was pegged at $7.7 million.
Tyler’s Operating Details
Tyler Technologies’ non-GAAP gross profit increased 11% year over year to $254.4 million. The non-GAAP gross margin declined 60 basis points (bps) to 47%.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 21% year over year to $142.77 million.
Non-GAAP operating income for the quarter totaled $131.8 million and jumped 22.7% year over year. The non-GAAP operating margin expanded 210 bps to 24.4%.
TYL’s Balance Sheet & Other Details
As of Dec. 31, 2024, TYL’s cash and cash equivalents were $744.7 million compared with $538.3 million as of Sept. 30, 2024.
The company generated an operating cash flow of $224.8 million and a free cash flow of $216 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Tyler’s Revised FY24 Guidance
Tyler Technologies initiated guidance for 2025. The company expects revenues in the range of $2.30-$2.34 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 revenues is pegged at $2.36 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 10.14%.
TYL projects its adjusted earnings per share in the range of $10.90-$11.15, which is much higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.89.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Currently, Tyler carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Celestica ( CLS Quick Quote CLS - Free Report) , CrowdStrike ( CRWD Quick Quote CRWD - Free Report) and Akamai Technology ( AKAM Quick Quote AKAM - Free Report) are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector. While CLS sports Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), CRWD and AKAM carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
The consensus mark for CLS’ 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 31 cents to $4.75 per share over the past 30 days, indicating a 22.4% year-over-year increase. CLS shares have risen 244.8% in the past year.
The consensus mark for CRWD’s 2025 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to $3.74 per share over the past 60 days, indicating a 21% year-over-year increase. CRWD shares have gained 35.3% in the past year.
The consensus mark for AKAM’s 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 3 cents to $6.76 per share over the past 60 days, indicating a 6.78% year-over-year decline. AKAM shares have declined 11.9% in the past year.
Quarterly Details of Tyler

